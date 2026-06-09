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The J.M. Smucker Company’s Dividend: Too Sweet to Ignore?

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 9, 2026
A jar of Smucker's Strawberry Preserves on a wooden table beside fresh strawberries and sliced bread.

Key Points

  • J.M. Smucker is undergoing a business transformation supported by activist investor Elliott Management, with debt falling roughly 10% and earnings expected to grow in FY2027.
  • The company's dividend yields 3.8% at roughly 45% of the FY2027 earnings forecast, with mid-single-digit annual increases expected and potential for acceleration as operations improve.
  • Institutions owning more than 80% of SJM shares have been net buyers for more than 12 consecutive quarters, with analysts holding a 52% Buy-side bias as of mid-June 2026.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker Today

The J. M. Smucker Company stock logo
SJMSJM 90-day performance
J. M. Smucker
$112.10 +10.33 (+10.15%)
As of 01:33 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$88.25
$119.39
Dividend Yield
3.92%
Price Target
$116.71
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The J.M. Smucker Company NYSE: SJM may not pay the highest-yielding dividend among S&P 500 companies, but it still offers a sweet payout and is on track for annual increases alongside share price appreciation. The net result will be a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the subsequent few years, a tidy return for buy-and-hold investors.

While business is expected to contract in fiscal year 2027 (FY2027), worse than analysts expected, the company is in the midst of a transition that will lead to sustainable growth and wider margins. As it stands, earnings are expected to grow in FY2027, good news for the dividend and dividend investors.

Smucker’s Business Transition Gains Traction

Smuckers is undergoing a transformation focused on business rationalization, improved efficiency, and reinvigorated growth. Activist investor Elliott Management is assisting with guidance, information, and strategy planning.

The critical factor is the company's product portfolio, which is a hodgepodge of disparate categories, although most produced growth in fiscal Q4 2026 and strong, double-digit margins.

The primary culprits of underperformance are the Hostess brand and the Sweet Baked Snacks segment, which are contracting and dragging down overall growth. Margins have improved, but remain the weakest among the major segments. While no plans have been announced, investors should not be surprised to hear news that the company will divest the brand. Elliott Management is well-known for board shakeups, debt reduction, and divesting underperforming assets; so far, J.M. Smucker Co. has added two new board seats and is focusing on debt; a divestiture is a likely next move on Elliott’s agenda.

Smucker’s Reduces Debt: Improves Dividend Reliability

Smucker’s is not out of the weeds, but it is making progress on its transition. The recent earnings results included significant balance sheet improvements, with highlights reflecting the impact of previous divestitures, improving cash flow, and debt reduction. Cash was flat compared to the prior year. Debt fell about 10%, and is expected to continue falling as cash flow improvements persist.

The dividend is reliable, at approximately 45% of the FY2027 earnings forecast, and offers a high yield near 4%. In the future, the company is likely to keep increasing the payout by mid-single digits, as it has over the trailing 5-year period, but there is an opportunity for accelerated growth. Improving operational quality and reinvigorated top-line growth are a recipe for accelerated distribution growth and buybacks. Buybacks are not a significant part of the thesis today, but they offset dilution and keep the share count steady, which is good enough for now.

SJM Stock Accumulated by Analysts and Institutions in 2026

Analyst and institutional trends highlight the value and yield opportunity presented by SJM’s 2026 share price pullback. MarketBeat tracks 21 analysts rating the stock as a Hold with a 52% Buy-side bias. The group sees SJM as fairly valued in mid-June 2026, which aligns with two exponential moving averages (EMAs). Assuming the market sustains support at this level, the indication is that short- and medium-term traders will enter the mix, driving a bullish outlook for the stock.

Institutions, which collectively own more than 80% of the stock, are accumulating it. MarketBeat data reveal this group has been buying on balance for more than 12 consecutive quarters, at a pace of $1.6 to $1 on a trailing 12-month basis, and the trend continues into early Q2 2026. The likely outcome is that institutions will limit downside in the event of price corrections and underpin any rallies as they form.

Looking ahead, institutions may begin distributing shares when SJM reaches the top of its trading range, but that risk is diminished in FY2027. Improving business trends and an outlook for resumed growth suggest SJM’s market will reverse over time, potentially reaching a fresh long-term high in calendar 2027, if not by the end of this year.

SJM rebound gains momentum in mid-June 2026.

The post-release price action looked favorable, with SJM stock rising by more than 10% in trading the day after the release. The MACD and stochastic suggest the rebound has only begun and has ample room to advance. The first target for price resistance is in the $110 to $112.50 range, aligning with a prior high and the long-term EMA. A move above it would signal a complete market reversal.

Should You Invest $1,000 in J. M. Smucker Right Now?

Before you consider J. M. Smucker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J. M. Smucker wasn't on the list.

While J. M. Smucker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
J. M. Smucker (SJM)
3.8659 of 5 stars		$112.1810.2%3.92%N/AHold$116.71
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