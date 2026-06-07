Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,700 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,086 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Analog Devices by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Analog Devices by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 97,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,873,292 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 6.4%

ADI stock opened at $401.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $439.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Get Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here