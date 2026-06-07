Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 9,300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $6,104,000. Curtis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $138.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $122.11 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The firm's fifty day moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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