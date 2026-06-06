Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 9,560 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,010 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in McDonald's were worth $57,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

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Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $93,276.63. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,370.74. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,631,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

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McDonald's Stock Up 2.6%

McDonald's stock opened at $279.73 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.85 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $291.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.54. The stock has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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