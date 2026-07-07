Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes $1.97 Million Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 653.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Read Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.63 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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