Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes $3.42 Million Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,337 shares of the company's stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,894 shares of the company's stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company's stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company's stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $80.00 price objective on Regency Centers in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.07.

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Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,614,435.14. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,090,505. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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