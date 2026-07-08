Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,010 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Ciena makes up about 0.9% of Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,161 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,359 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $104,156,000 after buying an additional 155,712 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Ciena by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 660,988 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $154,585,000 after acquiring an additional 410,588 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $3,244,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ciena by 1,095.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,527 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $345.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $380.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $425.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ciena from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $530.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $418.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 139.42 and a beta of 1.27. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $76.89 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,629 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $1,225,639.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,082,488.40. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $739,599.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,992,499.76. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 22,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,133 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Further Reading

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