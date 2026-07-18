Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,648 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 53,232 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 247,033 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Securities CORP. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 49.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Securities CORP. now owns 1,629 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp now owns 22,272 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2%

NVDA stock opened at $202.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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