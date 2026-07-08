Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,403 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $938.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $895.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 187,300 shares of company stock valued at $162,779,604 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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