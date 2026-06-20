Flax Pond Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Flax Pond Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 222,956 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $6,967,000. Murphy Oil accounts for about 5.1% of Flax Pond Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Flax Pond Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Murphy Oil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Murphy Oil’s earnings forecasts across multiple periods, including higher estimates for 2026, 2027, and 2028, which supports the outlook for future earnings growth.

Zacks Research lifted Murphy Oil’s earnings forecasts across multiple periods, including higher estimates for 2026, 2027, and 2028, which supports the outlook for future earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Murphy Oil, suggesting analysts are more constructive on earnings but not yet highly bullish on the stock.

Zacks Research kept a rating on Murphy Oil, suggesting analysts are more constructive on earnings but not yet highly bullish on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Murphy Oil is being pulled down with other energy names, indicating that sector sentiment is weighing on the shares more than company-specific fundamentals right now. APA Corporation, Murphy Oil, and Calumet stocks trade down, what you need to know

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.02%.The firm had revenue of $732.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Murphy Oil's dividend payout ratio is presently 237.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised Murphy Oil from a "hold" rating to an "accumulate" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Murphy Oil from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

Further Reading

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