Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 2,543.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,120 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Flex were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex highlighted new AI data-center power solutions at COMPUTEX 2026, including a 110 kW shelf for NVIDIA Vera Rubin systems and upgraded power-management technology, which supports the company’s growth story in AI infrastructure. Article Title

Flex highlighted new AI data-center power solutions at COMPUTEX 2026, including a 110 kW shelf for NVIDIA Vera Rubin systems and upgraded power-management technology, which supports the company’s growth story in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment also improved around AI-linked hardware names, with investors viewing Flex as a beneficiary of rising data-center spending and power-infrastructure demand. Article Title

Market sentiment also improved around AI-linked hardware names, with investors viewing Flex as a beneficiary of rising data-center spending and power-infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Flex recently announced a new $1.45 billion senior term loan facility, which strengthens liquidity and may help fund operations, acquisitions, or strategic initiatives. Article Title

Flex recently announced a new $1.45 billion senior term loan facility, which strengthens liquidity and may help fund operations, acquisitions, or strategic initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Flex presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the transcript itself does not appear to include a single major new headline; it mainly reinforces investor attention on the company’s strategy and business mix. Article Title

Flex presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the transcript itself does not appear to include a single major new headline; it mainly reinforces investor attention on the company’s strategy and business mix. Neutral Sentiment: A DCF-based valuation note suggested Flex may be trading well above estimated intrinsic value, which could temper enthusiasm if investors focus on valuation rather than growth momentum. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 target price on shares of Flex and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Flex

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $2,378,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 238,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,425,149.99. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 22,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $3,162,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,669,462.40. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 329,512 shares of company stock worth $44,459,298 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $161.94 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $166.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Further Reading

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