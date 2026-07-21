Florida Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 529.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,222 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,590 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amphenol by 23.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,327,082 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $546,463,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,788 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Amphenol by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,287,679 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $162,698,000 after purchasing an additional 281,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $95.19 and a one year high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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