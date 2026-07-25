Florida Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,603 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $352.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $353.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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