Flossbach Von Storch SE Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Flossbach Von Storch SE trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,832 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 120,494 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue, earnings and cash flow, plus a major beat in data center sales, reinforce NVIDIA’s AI leadership and suggest demand remains very strong.

Record revenue, earnings and cash flow, plus a major beat in data center sales, reinforce NVIDIA’s AI leadership and suggest demand remains very strong. Positive Sentiment: The $80 billion buyback and much higher dividend signal management confidence and should support shareholder returns.

The $80 billion buyback and much higher dividend signal management confidence and should support shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets after the report, reflecting continued Wall Street optimism about NVDA’s long-term growth. Article Title

Multiple analysts raised price targets after the report, reflecting continued Wall Street optimism about NVDA’s long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s new outlook excludes China data-center revenue, which leaves some uncertainty around a key growth market.

Management’s new outlook excludes China data-center revenue, which leaves some uncertainty around a key growth market. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had already run up sharply into earnings, so the market may be using the report as a chance to take profits or wait for even more upside from next-generation Vera Rubin products.

The stock had already run up sharply into earnings, so the market may be using the report as a chance to take profits or wait for even more upside from next-generation Vera Rubin products. Negative Sentiment: Investor expectations were so high that even a blockbuster quarter failed to spark a rally, suggesting the stock may be priced for perfection and vulnerable to near-term volatility.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8%

NVDA stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm's fifty day moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day moving average is $188.87. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 110.48%. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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