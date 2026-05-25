Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 142.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 615,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Flowserve worth $72,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Flowserve by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLS

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $69.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74. Flowserve Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian D. Savoy purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,340. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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