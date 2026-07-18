Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 4,483.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,816 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Flowserve worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flowserve by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $220,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,284 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,648,000 after purchasing an additional 290,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,777,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $192,688,000 after buying an additional 158,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,745,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $190,468,000 after acquiring an additional 299,346 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Flowserve by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,400,863 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $166,572,000 after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, Director Brian D. Savoy purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FLS opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.70.

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Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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