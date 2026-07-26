Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,372,890 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 372,316 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.86% of Flowserve worth $174,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Flowserve alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Flowserve by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 20.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Flowserve news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Flowserve's payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Flowserve from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flowserve, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flowserve wasn't on the list.

While Flowserve currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here