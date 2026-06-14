Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,064 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 85,023 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Flowserve worth $23,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flowserve by 625.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $122,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,964,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $220,367,000 after buying an additional 1,676,284 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,555,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,330,723 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $161,706,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

Get Flowserve alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In other news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Flowserve from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Flowserve Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.Flowserve's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flowserve, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flowserve wasn't on the list.

While Flowserve currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here