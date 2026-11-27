State Street Corp decreased its stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230,649 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,116,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.34% of Flowserve worth $310,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,723,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 90.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 14.2% during the third quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Flowserve Price Performance

FLS opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 target price on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation is a global manufacturer of flow-control equipment and a provider of related services. Its products include pumps, valves, mechanical seals, and equipment used to monitor and control the movement of liquids and gases. The company serves customers in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, power generation, water, and general industrial markets. In addition to supplying equipment, Flowserve provides maintenance, repair, and other aftermarket services to support customers' operations.

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