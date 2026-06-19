Floyd Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,969 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Freedom Capital lowered Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $188.04.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 6.2%

Qualcomm stock opened at $226.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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