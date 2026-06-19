Floyd Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,094 Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,094 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Aerodigm Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 3,907 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,959,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8%

SBUX opened at $100.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.13. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Dbs Bank raised Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.93.

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Trending Headlines about Starbucks

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Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

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