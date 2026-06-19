Floyd Financial Group LLC Buys 8,809 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Floyd Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 6,022.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,768 shares of the company's stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 8,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 611,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 604,156 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,814,000.

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CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America raised CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 52,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $5,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chen Goldberg sold 5,541 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $594,493.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,369,592.72. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,071,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,590,944.

CoreWeave Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of CRWV opened at $117.95 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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