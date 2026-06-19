Floyd Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,145 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. PayPal makes up 1.0% of Floyd Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in PayPal by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,786 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $713,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,076,687.32. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. KGI Securities restated a "hold" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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