Floyd Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Retirement Advice LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sonoma Allocations LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TJX opened at $163.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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