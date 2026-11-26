Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,663 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.5% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Visa were worth $136,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Visa Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE V opened at $424.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $442.23. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $397.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.51. The company has a market capitalization of $763.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit-card processor reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 51.20% and a return on equity of 70.50%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Visa from $430.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Visa from $475.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirty-five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $444.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Key Visa News

Here's some of the latest news about V:

Positive Sentiment: Visa is testing a wallet that allows AI agents to earn stablecoins for completed tasks, highlighting efforts to adapt its network to emerging payment use cases. Article: Visa tests stablecoin payments for AI agents

Visa is testing a wallet that allows AI agents to earn stablecoins for completed tasks, highlighting efforts to adapt its network to emerging payment use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Visa’s fiscal 2026 stock buybacks averaged about $335 per share, below the roughly $400 level discussed in the article. That contrast may prompt investors to scrutinize valuation multiples and whether the shares still offer attractive value. Article: Visa’s buybacks and valuation

Visa’s fiscal 2026 stock buybacks averaged about $335 per share, below the roughly $400 level discussed in the article. That contrast may prompt investors to scrutinize valuation multiples and whether the shares still offer attractive value. Negative Sentiment: Visa confirmed a cybersecurity incident involving a vendor after hackers posted data. The report raises potential concerns about third-party security and reputational or operational risks; it did not detail the impact on Visa. Article: Chase, Visa and Mastercard confirm vendor cyber incidents

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 3,401 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.09, for a total value of $1,438,929.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,251.17. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 5,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.22, for a total value of $2,445,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,722.28. The trade was a 27.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,244 shares of company stock worth $11,063,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates a global electronic payments network that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its network supports the authorization, clearing and settlement of transactions, while the company generally does not issue cards or extend credit directly to cardholders. Visa's services support payments made with credit, debit and prepaid cards, as well as digital and contactless payments. The company also provides businesses and financial institutions with services related to fraud prevention, security, transaction processing and payment technology.

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