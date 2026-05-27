Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,611 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $40,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $206.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.41 and a twelve month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Republic Services's payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 60,700 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.31 per share, with a total value of $12,947,917.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 110,803,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,635,597,400.42. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Republic Services from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Republic Services from $253.00 to $247.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $245.15.

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About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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