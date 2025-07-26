F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) is Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s 5th Largest Position

Bastion Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB - Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,772 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 129,134 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of F.N.B. worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 47.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 34.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,345 shares of the bank's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. DA Davidson set a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.64.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. F.N.B. Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $424.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. F.N.B.'s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

