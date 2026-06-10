Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 16,026 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,747 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka bought 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at $316,858,235.98. This represents a 6.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 571,602 shares valued at $41,959,746. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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