Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,134 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,005,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,471,031 shares of the company's stock worth $1,546,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,512,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $232.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $558.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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