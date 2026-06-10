Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 169.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $393.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50-day moving average is $361.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.12. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.55 and a 1-year high of $398.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. Marriott International's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

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