Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 470.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,844 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westerkirk Capital Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 32,931 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,764 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments now owns 200,725 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,579,648 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $197,911,000 after buying an additional 49,320 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,168,901 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $271,742,000 after buying an additional 193,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39. The company has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

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About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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