Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 9,999 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,204 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,659 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $298,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista launched its new 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms , a next-generation portfolio designed for AI fabrics and rack-scale AI infrastructure. That supports the company’s growth narrative as demand rises for larger AI clusters. Article Title

Arista launched its new , a next-generation portfolio designed for AI fabrics and rack-scale AI infrastructure. That supports the company’s growth narrative as demand rises for larger AI clusters. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts remain constructive after the company’s latest results, with price targets raised and buy ratings reiterated, reinforcing confidence in Arista’s earnings momentum and AI/networking demand. Article Title

Multiple analysts remain constructive after the company’s latest results, with price targets raised and buy ratings reiterated, reinforcing confidence in Arista’s earnings momentum and AI/networking demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted Arista’s strong liquidity, including a debt-free balance sheet, rising cash reserves, and robust operating cash flow, which can support continued investment in growth initiatives. Article Title

Coverage also highlighted Arista’s strong liquidity, including a debt-free balance sheet, rising cash reserves, and robust operating cash flow, which can support continued investment in growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Arista as a leading AI networking and “AI arms race” beneficiary, which is supportive of the long-term bull case but does not appear to be a new fundamental catalyst by itself. Article Title

Several articles framed Arista as a leading AI networking and “AI arms race” beneficiary, which is supportive of the long-term bull case but does not appear to be a new fundamental catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim disclosed another large share sale, adding to recent insider selling. While the trade was under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,112,056. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 200,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.47.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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