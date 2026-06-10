Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 19,843 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,988 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,843 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,307. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report).

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