Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,434,041 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,958,151,000 after purchasing an additional 970,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 401,664 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $229,033,000 after purchasing an additional 293,909 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $137,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,835,097,000 after purchasing an additional 209,135 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,086.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 192,583 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 176,352 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $542.55 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $595.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.06. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $472.02 and a twelve month high of $774.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $742.00 to $628.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $702.63.

Read Our Latest Report on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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