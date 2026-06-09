Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 42,918 Shares of Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,813 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 42,918 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Woodward worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 35.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 684.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Woodward Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of WWD opened at $359.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.03 and a 200 day moving average of $348.19. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $407.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Woodward's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $65,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,040. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,233,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,725.70. The trade was a 76.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,629 shares of company stock worth $5,570,005. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $393.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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