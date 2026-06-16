Focus Partners Wealth Acquires New Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 842,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,506,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.32% of Ryan Specialty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 119,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 332,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 13,817,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,080,417.50. The trade was a 0.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz acquired 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,890.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 4,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,595.24. The trade was a 287.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 130,715 shares of company stock worth $4,263,590. Insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.8%

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $69.49.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business had revenue of $795.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ryan Specialty from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered Ryan Specialty from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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