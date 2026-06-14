Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 246.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338,698 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 952,151 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 1.14% of Jacobs Solutions worth $177,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company's stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company's stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company's stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company's 50 day moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average is $131.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.68 and a 52-week high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jacobs Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jacobs Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Jacobs Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here