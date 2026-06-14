Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,360 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 262,552 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.05% of AbbVie worth $208,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AbbVie by 457.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AbbVie by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,986,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,161 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in AbbVie by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,244,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.54 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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