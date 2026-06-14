Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120,884 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.23% of Kinder Morgan worth $141,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 774.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 178,288 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 157,899 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 73,839 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,427 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $28,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,004.42. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock worth $752,089 in the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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