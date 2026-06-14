Focus Partners Wealth Has $547.43 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 265.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 944,756 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 686,009 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.25% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $547,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $315,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $244,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $468.80 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $479.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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