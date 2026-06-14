Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 206,325 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $143,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 113,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,833 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 42,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

TJX opened at $168.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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