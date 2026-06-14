Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 1,597,187 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 355.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,046,824 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,597,187 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.16% of Lam Research worth $343,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $366.81 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $286.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.58. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $373.82. The stock has a market cap of $458.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.01.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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