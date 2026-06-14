Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 795,421 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960,580 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 795,421 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.14% of PepsiCo worth $281,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock worth $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 622.3% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 65.8% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company's stock worth $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 229,121 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The business's 50 day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.37. The firm has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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