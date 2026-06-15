Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 90,753 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275,570 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,753 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.27% of Sysco worth $94,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sysco alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $79.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company's fifty day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director John M. Hinshaw bought 13,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,021,834. This trade represents a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sysco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sysco wasn't on the list.

While Sysco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here