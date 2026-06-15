Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 4,842.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,328 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 547,032 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.28% of Dollar Tree worth $68,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3,237.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company's stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company's stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 367.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Dollar Tree News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted multiple earnings forecasts for Dollar Tree, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and several quarterly estimates, signaling stronger expected long-term earnings power. Dollar Tree earnings estimate updates

Zacks Research lifted multiple earnings forecasts for Dollar Tree, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and several quarterly estimates, signaling stronger expected long-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The higher estimates follow a solid recent earnings backdrop, with Dollar Tree having recently beaten quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, which supports confidence in the company’s operating momentum.

The higher estimates follow a solid recent earnings backdrop, with Dollar Tree having recently beaten quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, which supports confidence in the company’s operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Broader retail commentary remains mixed: strong jobs and resilient consumer spending are supportive, but sticky inflation and fuel-price pressure could weigh on discretionary traffic and margins.

Broader retail commentary remains mixed: strong jobs and resilient consumer spending are supportive, but sticky inflation and fuel-price pressure could weigh on discretionary traffic and margins. Negative Sentiment: Dollar Tree has lagged other consumer defensive stocks over the past year, and analysts are still describing the outlook as cautious, which may temper investor enthusiasm. Dollar Tree stock performance compared to peers

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.71 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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