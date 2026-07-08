Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,097 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $209.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.94. The company has a market cap of $4.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.39 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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