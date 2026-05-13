Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX Shares Acquired by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,261 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Fomento Economico Mexicano comprises approximately 14.0% of INCA Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. INCA Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Fomento Economico Mexicano worth $39,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 2,006.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fomento Economico Mexicano Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $124.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.6658 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Fomento Economico Mexicano's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fomento Economico Mexicano

In other news, Director Garza Alfonso Garza sold 52,311 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $585,360.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,627,389.07. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,188. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMX

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a Mexican multinational company active primarily in the retail and beverage sectors. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, FEMSA's operations span convenience store retailing, beverage bottling and distribution, and related logistics and consumer services. The company's business model combines high-frequency retail outlets with large-scale beverage production and a regional supply chain network.

FEMSA Comercio, the company's retail arm, operates a large chain of convenience stores under the OXXO brand and has expanded its retail footprint with complementary formats and services.

Further Reading

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