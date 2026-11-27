FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 235.2% during the third quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.29 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 297.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 5.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Top Super Micro Computer Stories

Investors following SMCI have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro’s latest reported quarter was strong: earnings per share of $1.81 beat the $1.28 consensus, while revenue of $19.95 billion exceeded estimates of $16.29 billion. A separate analysis also points to margin gains, which could help support earnings if sustained. Margin gains and technical reset

Super Micro’s latest reported quarter was strong: earnings per share of $1.81 beat the $1.28 consensus, while revenue of $19.95 billion exceeded estimates of $16.29 billion. A separate analysis also points to margin gains, which could help support earnings if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: SMCI trades at a steep discount to some peers, but an article says that valuation gap reflects investor concern over DOJ scrutiny. The discount may appeal to value-focused investors, though the legal overhang could limit a recovery. Valuation and DOJ scrutiny

SMCI trades at a steep discount to some peers, but an article says that valuation gap reflects investor concern over DOJ scrutiny. The discount may appeal to value-focused investors, though the legal overhang could limit a recovery. Negative Sentiment: Technical momentum remains weak: the stock is well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and recent coverage describes a sharp pullback despite strong AI-server demand and a record quarter. That may keep sentiment cautious until investors see signs of stabilization. Stock pullback and valuation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $4,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 337,506 shares in the company, valued at $15,194,520.12. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Scott Angel purchased 1,715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,382.40. This represents a 24.31% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,000 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs and manufactures high-performance server and storage systems for businesses and other organizations. Its products include servers, storage platforms, networking equipment and related system-management software, with configurations tailored to specific computing needs. The company serves markets including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, enterprise IT, high-performance computing, 5G and edge computing. Its offerings range from individual systems to rack-scale solutions, including platforms designed for liquid cooling and other data-center requirements.

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