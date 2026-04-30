Ford Motor Company $F Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,784 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 116,059 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,705,454 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $6,188,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ford Motor by 81.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $423,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,390,868 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,841 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $299,000,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 190.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,006,776 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $131,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,686 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.44. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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