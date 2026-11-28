Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,868,505 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,335,930 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ford Motor worth $94,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $4,649,131,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ford Motor by 318.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,424,686 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,006,703,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $717,218,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $267,563,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $132,567,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $49.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is presently -30.46%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company is a global automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded in 1903, the company designs, manufactures, markets and services vehicles and related products under the Ford and Lincoln brands. Ford's offerings include cars, trucks, SUVs and commercial vehicles, with models powered by gasoline, hybrid and battery-electric drivetrains. The company also provides parts, maintenance and repair services, as well as vehicle-related software and fleet services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report